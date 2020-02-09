[Video] MohBad – “Koma Jensun” ft. Naira Marley

Marlian Music presents the official music video for Mohbad’s debut single “Koma Jensun” featuring Naira Marley.

(“Koma Jensun Video“) Marlian new signee, Mohbad releases his debut single titled “Koma Jensun” under his new imprint. The fast rising street act employs the services of his President new boss, Naira Marley to deliver a complete package and hit that will disturb the street.

The title of the song simply means (Didn’t Let Me Sleep). Moh and Naira sings about the girl that wants to take their life on the bed, the bad lady Marlian that doesn’t get tired of sex.

Watch and Enjoy the crispy visuals shot by NAYA…

