[Video] Larry Gaaga x M.I. Abaga x EFYA – Hold On

Larry Gaaga premieres the official music video for his new joint with M.I Abaga and Lady Efya – “Hold On“… Watch below

Gaaga Music dishes out a conscious song titled “Hold On” led by Larry Gaaga. Larry employed the Chairman, M.I Abaga to deliver some intellectual verses and Ghana’s music diva, Efya who complimented this deep meaningful record with her powerful vocal. This duo came together to reflect on the difficult times (life turbulence), shares some motivational words to create inspiration to never give up.

“Hold On” is not that regular record with loud, banging beats and catchy lyrics, It’s a conscious song that talks about Survival, motivating oneself to be a warrior, champion, an overcomer in life. M.I waxed this song up with intellectual lines, wisdom and life lessons. Quotes like; “The most important thing I’ve learnt is; SUCCESS, Dem no dey buy am my Nigga, that S**t is EARNED”

“They looking at my watch but my mind is really the Diamonds”

“I promised myself I’ll never stop until I make it, try to be the best if it’s your only assignment”…

among others would hit you hard if you give the song an in-depth listening.

This inspirational song will make y’all continue with the fight, push and believe Change definitely is on the way. One day we will all overcome our obstacles and make it Big! just hold on, that the message

Enjoy the music video Shot and Chopped by TG Omori…

