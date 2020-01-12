Flyboy Inc presents the official video for “JAHO” by Kizz Daniel. Directed by TG Omori

Kizz Daniel continues to serve hit after hit year in, year out. He starts the year with the music video for his last single in 2019, “Jaho“. The song that highly spiritual with a deep message was produced by DJ Coublon.

Vado about sharing this song revealed that its a message from God; “I dreamt about this song. Its a message from God and I sang it to life. You better know who you might be, do wetin you already know. As you come this life alone so you will leave alone.”

This 2020 if you want to attain greater height you must get closer with God and know your true self. Kizz Daniel want all his fans to connect more so he rolls out this visuals for his 2019 Christmas gift for all – “Jaho“, Shot and Chopped by Boy Director (TG Omori).

Watch and Enjoy!

The post [Video] Kizz Daniel – “Jaho” (Dir. by TG Omori) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...