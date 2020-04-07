Jaywon delivers the official music video for “Family” featuring Qdot, Danny S & Save Fame. Directed by Stanz Visuals.

Next World releases the music video for Jaywon‘s 2019 joint “Family” which features Qdot, Danny S. They all dished out great verses on this record that talks about the importance of Family growing together in success.

GET AUDIO

Jaywon dropped the video of this masterpiece with great message to bring the record back to life. Watch and Enjoy below

The post [Video] Jaywon – “Family” ft. Qdot, Danny S appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

