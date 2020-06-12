[Video] Jaywillz – Abena

Next rated pop star Jaywillz unlocks the music video for his budding smash “Abena”.

“Abena” whose lyric video has already amassed about 100,000 views and the over 2,000 videos on Triller, gets a lovely, lush and colourful video directed by Clarence Peters. The video places Jaywillz as the new poster boy of Afro-pop and is poised to fast-track “Abena” race to certified hit.

The Sick Producer produced banger was released alongside Jaywillz’ praised E.P titled “P.U.N” under Chaado Entertainment.

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Jaywillz-Abena.mp3

Jaywillz – Abena

Watch the music video!

