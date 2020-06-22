Exactly a week after the release of widely-acclaimed “Man On Fire” E.P, Nigerian pop star Idahams offers a crisp video for the project’s lead single, ADA.

The video shot in Lagos by Adasa Cookey astutely interprets the mood of the record as Idahams is seen donned in bright coloured fits as he basks in the euphoria of his love interest.

The Man On Fire EP debuted on the top spot of iTunes Nigeria last weekend and ADA is currently charting on BBC’s 1Xtra Destination Africa chart as well as the UK’s Music Week Urban Chart.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Idahams-Ada.mp3

Idahams – Ada

“MAN ON FIRE” EP

Watch the music video!

The post [Video] Idahams – Ada appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

