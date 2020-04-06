Categories
News

VIDEO: Funke Akindele, husband arriving Ogba court

Nollywood ace actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, also known as Jenifa, was on Monday arraigned before an Ogba Chief Magistrates’ Court over the birthday party she held for her husband, a music crooner and producer, Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz last Saturday.

The party held at their Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki Lagos residence in contravention of the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on social distancing, which forbade a gathering of more than 20 people.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Trending Now!  Governor Wike To Distribute Foodstuffs (Photos)

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!