[Video] Cobhams Asuquo – New Beginning

Celebrated musician Cobhams Asuquo opens 2020 with an emotive number titled “New Beginning“.

Asuquo talking about the song said;

2020 is a good year. This year, I will do a lot of shocking things, I will say a lot of shocking truth and I will live and love like I know I have God‘s life in me. I will take the days of pleasure (and I hope that they are many) with gratitude, and the not so pleasurable days (and I hope that they are very few) like a man: knowing that while some days may be diamonds and some others stones, with each blessed day, I have the chance of a new beginning.