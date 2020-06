H MONEY BUSINESS (HMB) presents singer “Tiny Boy Of Africa” aka CHUVANO in the official music video for his trending single titled; GUARANTEE DEY. The Trendz Beatz produced anthem was shot & directed by; Presh Films.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The post VIDEO: Chuvano – “Guarantee Dey” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email