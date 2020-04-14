The Africa Facts Zone shared a video via its Twitter handle, @AfricaFactsZone, where ‘Nigerians’ were seen mocking 2 Chinese joggers on the streets, amid the inhumane treatment of Africans in China.
Watch the video below:
BreakingTimes had earlier reported how Chinese landlords and hotel managers ejected Africans over fears they were importing fresh cases of the coronavirus in the Asian country.
In viral videos some of the affected Africans migrants living in the Guangdong and Fujian Province have accused the Chinese government of failing to protect them.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
They have also expressed fear that they may contract the virus since they have been forced out of their homes.
The post VIDEO: Chinese Joggers Mocked In Nigeria Amid Racial Discrimination Of Africans In China appeared first on Breaking Times.