Ramour Chilling Records presents Brownie‘s “Hunger Virus” visual, as directed by Kelvin Richman; this is a song which depicts suffering, hunger and hardship in the country, especially during these trying times as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic – it depicts hunger as a disease from which the Nigerian citizens need to be cured from as there remains constant pain and starvation in the midst of plenty.

According to Brownie, the hunger virus is more deadly than the coronavirus; this song is spiced with vibes that you can relate with, giving it a wonderful outcome to suit the listener’s pleasure – watch and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The post [Video] Brownie – “Hunger Virus” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

