VIDEO: Boko Haram Fighters Killed, Destroyed By Chadian Soldiers

Chadian President, Idris Deby, as the commander in Chief of the armed forces, just displayed one of his powers as he took the initiative to lead his army in a very delicate operation.
The operation was targeted at Boko haram, to totally eliminate 76 boko Haram terrorists in “Operation Boma Anger”.
In a video shared by Private Military contractor, Edward, on Twitter, the chadians soldiers are seen to have killed the Boko haram fighters.
See video below:
