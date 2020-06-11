DMW and OMW presents the official music video for Ayanfe’s debut single – “PRETEND”.

Ayanfe on ‘Pretend‘… The latest addition into the 30BG family showcase his talent on this new tune produced by Vstix. He came with the Makanaki vibe on this record and showed his prowess as a singer with good vocals.

“Pretend” is an Afro-pop record that talks about been real with the love you have and feel towards the opposite sex. With the release of this new music video it would help the song to receive more audience. And also turn most music lovers favourite track.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

As directed by Pixel Park Pictures, Watch and Enjoy ‘Pretend video’ which had guest appearance of OBO (Davido), Lil Frosh and the 30BG below…

The post [Video] Ayanfe – “Pretend” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

