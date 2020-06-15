[Video + Audio] Worship Kulture – “Farahan”

WORSHIP KULTURE “New Gospel Sound”

Once in a while, you’ll discover artists that know how to refresh a genre in a cool way. One of the greatest examples in contemporary Christian music was the major influence of Nigerian singer Sinach. With her hit song ‘Way Maker’ she sky-rocketed African gospel to a mainstream audience.

This surely paved the way for refreshing artists like ‘Worship Kulture’ to introduce us all to cool and happy Afro-pop sounds in gospel music. Will their new self-titled EP make major waves in mainstream gospel music as well?

Worship Kulture is a contemporary gospel worship experience created to publish a new brand of gospel sound.

The outreach is a fusion of contemporary, urban and traditional afro centric gospel music. From contemporary and urban worship to smooth Afrobeat gospel sound, Worship Kulture’s unique signature is the different collaborations of talented musicians with various musical backgrounds from across the African continent.

The founder (Chris Sanni) prides himself as a seasoned creative director and producer. His ability to create and fuse different sounds for multi-talents is indeed his ingenuity in the creative space. According to Chris Sanni, “My apostolic grace is to go into the world to publish the gospel, and that many may come to the knowledge of God through His grace upon me and for this reason, doing gospel music the conventional way isn’t my path.”

“Farahan” is the second single of the debut EP. A song that truly honours the meaning of its title, which means it’s revealed. You are immediately brought into an atmosphere of victory while hearing the awesome elements of a mid-tempo Afro-pop beat. It successfully sets the right expectations for the characteristics of the entire EP, simply a high-quality African gospel EP for a global audience.

