VIDEO | AUDIO: Molexy – “Hallelujah”

Molexy drops the video for Hallelujah. The multi-talented music art who promised fans he will be dropping the video before the pandemic began, decided to step back and wait due to total lockdown. The singer then dropped a COVID-19 awareness song which was widely accepted by music lovers nationwide.
Now with the ease of the lockdown, Molexy is out with this dope video “Hallelujah”
