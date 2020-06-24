Categories
Music

VIDEO | AUDIO: Molexy – “Hallelujah”

Molexy drops the video for Hallelujah. The multi-talented music art who promised fans he will be dropping the video before the pandemic began, decided to step back and wait due to total lockdown. The singer then dropped a COVID-19 awareness song which was widely accepted by music lovers nationwide.

Now with the ease of the lockdown, Molexy is out with this dope video “Hallelujah”

DOWNLOAD MP3

