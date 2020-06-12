[Video + Audio] KINGP – “Eze Ego” ft. Zoro

Talented music act, KINGP dishes of the first visual off of his recently released successful EP “KINGING“.
KINGP means business and we all can see what the talented musician and songwriter has been doing with his career in the last months.
From dropping a new EP to shooting videos back to back, the singer is not slowing down for anyone.
Today he released a new video for one of the hit songs on the “KINGING” EP, “Eze Ego” featuring rap king, Zoro.
“Eze Ego” is another tune currently ruling the airwaves and this video is another reason why you should put your dancing shoes on as you groove to the sound. Video shot in Lagos by Prodigeezy.
Eze Ego is ready. Are you ready? Enjoy!!!
