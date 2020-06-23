[Video + Audio] De Rando – “Feel Me”

De Rando – Feel Me Video + Audio

De Rando has never disappointed us when it comes to delivering good soulful songs and “Feel Me” is a Melodious Sound, Outstanding Song with Soulful Feel.The Song is all about Breaking through. According to this song, “A Closed Mouth is a Closed Destiny“and for that, Never Hesitate to Grab the Bull by it’s Horn.

“Feel Me” is a song you will always want to put on replay. Common! Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/De-Rando-Feel-Me-Prod-by-De-Rando.mp3

Watch the music video below



The YouTube ID of qr2fmWUImhM?t=124 is invalid.



