[Video + Audio] De Rando – “Feel Me”

De Rando – Feel Me Video + Audio
De Rando has never disappointed us when it comes to delivering good soulful songs and “Feel Me” is a Melodious Sound, Outstanding Song with Soulful Feel.The Song is all about Breaking through. According to this song, “A Closed Mouth is a Closed Destiny“and for that, Never Hesitate to Grab the Bull by it’s Horn.
“Feel Me” is a song you will always want to put on replay. Common! Enjoy!
Watch the music video below
The YouTube ID of qr2fmWUImhM?t=124 is invalid.
