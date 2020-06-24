[Video] Afrourbanplugg – “General Ra” ft. PrettyboyDO

Multitalented song writer, singer, model and PLUGG RECORDS Afro Pop singing sensation known as Afrourbanplugg is back with an amazing visuals for his buzzing record titled “General Ra” featuring super talented pop singer PrettyboyDO.

Afrourbanplugg came through with this catchy record “General Ra” rocking speakers and airwaves nationwide and the record was produced by Mindtigallo and the video created by Pluggxtra. Check it, watch and share your thoughts below.

