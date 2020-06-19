Vidal Jokes About VAR After Valencia’s Goal Against Real Madrid Is Disallowed

Some players like to avoid controversy, but Arturo Vidal is certainly not one of them and the Barcelona midfielder didn’t hold back as he watched Real Madrid take on Valencia.

After Valencia’s opening goal was ruled out for offside thanks to intervention from VAR, the Chilean took to social media to post two wiggly lines and a laughing face emoji.

The post from Vidal at 22:28 CEST, only eight minutes after the decision was made, drew a mixed reaction from fans on social media.

Juan Andujar Oliver, MARCA’s resident referee expert, claimed that the decision was the right one as Maxi Gomez interfered with play from an offside position, but Vidal appeared not to agree.

Everything suggests that Vidal’s post was about the disallowed goal – what else could it be?

source:- allfootballapp

