Arturo Vidal confirms he could leave Barcelona if he does not ‘feel important’ and that he still has an ‘excellent relationship’ with Inter boss Antonio Conte.

Vidal is coming up to his second year at Barca but continues to be linked with Inter and a reunion with his former coach.

“I’m 33 years old, but by training well I feel I can play at the highest level for three or four more seasons,” he told El Periodico.

“My GPS data speaks for itself. Just look at all the ground I cover in every game.

“We have two more months to play. I’m happy and I have a bunch of excellent bunch of teammates, but I want to feel important.

“If not, I’ll have to look for something else in my career. I like playing, I don’t mean all the games, but rather the most difficult and important ones for winning trophies.

The midfielder won three Scudetti under Conte when the pair were both at Juventus.

“We have an excellent relationship, he knows I’m a winner and that he can trust me.

“I don’t feel like a bargaining chip because I’m not a kid anymore. Rather, I’ve had a very good career.

“I can’t think about the transfer market every time there’s a rumour about me, otherwise I’d go crazy.

“The fans at Camp Nou and on the street make me feel very loved. They like me to give my life on the pitch, even if the press always writes about the Barca DNA.”

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

