Victor Okpala Shares Cryptic Post After Being Accused Of Demanding For S*x In Exchange For Movie Roles

Nollywood filmmaker, Victor Okpala has shared a cryptic post days after taking some time off social media after being accused of demanding for sex in exchange for movie roles.

In his cryptic post taken from Pastor Chris Delvan, Okpala hinted on being vindicated.

He posted the photo below:

The post read; “Out of the ashes of my dying today comes the breaking of a brand new season/day”

In his caption he wrote: “Selah

“#Grace #Mercy #vindication #justice”

