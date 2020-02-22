‘Victims of Ogun police shooting alive’

Kunle Akinrinade

The two traders allegedly shot on Thursday by policemen at Olomoore Market in Abeokuta, Ogun State, are still alive, the state police command has said.

The two traders were said to have been shot by operatives of Anti-cultism team while chasing some suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called yahoo boys.

The situation degenerated into crisis following a protest which shut down the neighbourhoods.

In a statement released on Friday, the spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, debunked the death of the victims, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

Oyeyemi said the injured traders are alive and in stable condition at the State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

‘Following the shooting of two persons at Olomoore market in Abeokuta, by men of Anti-cultism team of Ogun State police command, the command hereby wishes to dispel rumour circulating on social media that the two victims have died.

‘’To set the record straight, the two victims are alive and responding to treatment at the State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, where they were rushed to by the officers of the Command.

‘’The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Kenneth Ebrimson who was at the scene of the incident yesterday(Thursday) also visited the victims in the hospital, where he met them in a very stable condition. As at this morning (Friday), the officers of the command have visited them in the hospital and they were responding well to treatment.

‘’Meanwhile, a full scale investigation into the case has commenced as directed by the Commissioner of police with the view to unravel the immediate and remote cause of the crisis and sanction appropriately those that will be found wanting in one way or the other so as to forestall the re-occurrence of such ugly incident in future.

‘’The Command therefore wish to appeal to members of the public especially social media users to desist from spreading fake and unverified information as this is capable of causing chaos and unwarranted shedding of blood.’

