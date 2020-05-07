Veteran Singer, Victor Olaiya Finally Laid To Rest In Lagos || See Pictures

Legendary Nigerian singer, Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya has finally been laid to rest.
The singer passed on at the age of 89 on the 12th of February at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness. Popularly known as the high life genius, he was buried on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Vaults & Garden Cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos in
a low-key manner, as the burial was attended by very few friends and family members.
Olaiya who rocked the Nigerian music space between the 1950s and 1960s did a remix of his hit songs “Baby Mi Da” with another legendary singer 2baba. A source revealed that the low profile burial was due to the coronavirus pandemic with only a few friends and family members in attendance.
