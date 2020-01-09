Nigerian veteran singer, Maleke has reacted to the ongoing 30 million naira copyright infringement case against Wizkid and DJ Tunez.

The singer took tom his social media page to advise the singer to drop the case. According to him, Wzizkid is his younger brother and his silly mistake should be ignored. He also revealed that Wixkid and Davido both used his own lyrics but he had to let it slide. He called on the singers to settle their differences amicably instead of going at each other on social media.

See the video below:

The post Veteran Artiste, Maleke Pleads With Tony Tetuila To Drop 30 Million Naira Lawsuit Against Wizkid & DJ Tunez appeared first on tooXclusive.

