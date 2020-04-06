Van Dijk: I Want To Be Remembered Like A Liverpool Legend After Retiring

Virgil van Dijk admits he wants to be remembered “like a Liverpool legend” when his time at Anfield is over.

In an interview with Sport, Van Dijk said: “How would I like to be remembered? Like a Liverpool legend.

“I want to achieve incredible things here. We have a fantastic team, we are not missing anything, we have all the necessary tools to continue progressing.

“[We have] a coach [in Jurgen Klopp] with whom we identify, a versatile squad, a style of play that gives us victories, a stadium and fans, that adds up.

“Yes, I would like to be one of those players who returns to Anfield after retiring. I come across legends during encounters and I feel part of a very large and well-liked family.”

The former Southampton star also opened up on his love of the Disney franchise, explaining why trips to Disneyland have always been his go-to destination for holidays.

He added: “I like Walt Disney movies and I love taking my kids to Disneyland. Seeing them so happy brightens my day.

“I was about seven or eight years old when I first went and it was fantastic but we didn’t go many more times because it was very expensive.

“I took my wife with us when we were starting our relationship. We got drunk at the hotel, it was memorable. And yes, I like simple things. Why complicate things?

“Why be negative when you can enjoy life and be positive? That is something I learned over the years. I try to always be positive. Life is too short to always look for the negative side.”

