Van Dijk Buys 4 Season Tickets With Ex-Club Groningen & Will Raffle Them To Fans

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has bought four season tickets with former club FC Groningen after the football season in Holland was cancelled.

The Dutch international, who won the PFA’s Player of the Year award last season, posted to his Instagram to announce that he had purchased a number of season tickets to help the club out during this ‘difficult time’.

The Eredivisie, the top league in Holland, was cancelled with immediate effect on April 25 with no champions declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old also revealed that he will be raffling the season tickets off for FC Groningen fans who are unable to purchase one for next season.

He wrote: ‘I bought four season tickets for the coming season. With this I help FC Groningen in this difficult time. The season tickets are eventually raffled among FC fans who cannot purchase one themselves!’

The defender came through the youth sides at Groningen and broke into the senior side in 2011. He earned himself a move to Scottish side Celtic in 2013 before moving to Premier League Southampton and now plays for Champions League winners Liverpool.

He has also become a regular in the Holland national team with 33 appearances for four goals scored.

van Dijk is still patiently waiting, along with his fellow Liverpool team-mates, to find out whether the Premier League will return to action amid the virus outbreak.

