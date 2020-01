Valverde Writes Open Letter To Barcelona Players, Board After Sack

Ernesto Valverde has penned an open letter to everyone associated with the club, after he sacked on Monday night.

Valverde was informed he will be sacked following a meeting on Monday with his agent.

It would be the first time that Barca have sacked a coach in the middle of a season since Louis Van Gaal in 2003.

The LaLiga champions have now appointed Quique Setien as their new manager.

Valverde’s farewell letter was published on the club’s official website.

FULL LETTER:

“Dear Barça fans, my time as FC Barcelona coach has come to an end. It has been an intense two and a half years right from the start. In that time I have enjoyed some joyful moments celebrating victories and trophies but also others that have been tough and difficult.

“However, above all I would like to highlight my experience with the fans and the affection shown towards me during my time as coach.

“I would like to thank the president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to coach the first team and their confidence during all this time.

“I would also like to thank all the people I have worked with at the Club for their support and how they treated me during the two and a half seasons, especially those who work in and around the first team and with whom I have shared so many moments at the Ciutat Esportiva and during away trips.

“Of course, I would like to thank the players for all their efforts that have allowed us to claim four trophies together.

“From this day, I wish them all the luck in the world and to the new coach Quique Setién also

