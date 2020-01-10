Vaccinations every person should never miss

Dr Joel Akande

Vaccinations should not be confused with immunisation, though one leads to the other. In the public conversations, immunisation is often taken as a vaccination process. I will use this opportunity to help us to differentiate between vaccination and immunisation. Thereafter, we would take a look at the essential vaccinations that we all need beginning from the childhood era.

Vaccines are products that are scientifically developed with sole purpose of administration of the vaccines to human beings to prevent infections and death or disability. Animals may also receive some vaccinations to protect them against dangerous infections. In some occasions, the animals are vaccinated to protect them and human beings.

Immunity: Immunity is a body reaction to vaccine administration or earlier infection with the purpose of defending the body against future body invasion by the same infection. A person develops immunity to polio because he got vaccine earlier. A human being will be protected against diphtheria under normal circumstances simply because he was either exposed to mild infection agent or he has vaccine given to him.

Immunisation: Immunisation is a situation where immunity is developed. That is to say, a person receives a vaccine. He undergoes reaction under the process of body protection processes and then gets immunity or protection.

As the reader can see, vaccination is a process of administration of vaccines. Vaccines may fail to invoke body reaction and thus, the individual may not develop immunity that is required. This failure may be due to inadequate dose of vaccine being given, expired vaccine, poorly stored vaccine or if there is some disease such as HIV/AIDS or cancer that overwhelmed the person that was vaccinated.

This explanation is important because vaccination is not the same as immunisation. Not until the individual develops immunity is he or she immunised.

If you wish to check that you are immunized against a given infection, the best approach will be to be tested for body reaction and the agents of immunity they invoke (IgG, IgM, IgE as the case may be). That said, let us now focus on the various types of vaccination that we all require starting from childhood.

Childhood vaccinations: For a start, I wish to state clearly that vaccination does not cause sterility or infertility in any gender. There is no truth in the wide claim that vaccination is intended to sterilise women as it’s viewed in some parts of Nigeria.

Similarly, there are some anti-vaccination claims in developed world with intention to minimise effect of or prevent the public from getting vaccinations. For a fact, vaccinations save lives and one should recall the terrible history of smallpox and yellow fever.

Had it not been for vaccinations, perhaps smallpox may have decimated the world populations. Yellow fever, cholera, typhoid (and lately Ebola going by latest research in 2019) are deadly diseases that can be prevented by vaccinations.

Except it’s medically required, all children should receive vaccinations against hepatitis B, Oral Polio and tuberculosis (BCG) at birth. At six weeks of life, a repeat of oral polio, hepatitis B should be given along with diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DPT) combination.

Additionally, parents should consider giving their wards or children rotavirus and haemophilus influenza (Hib) vaccines. At 10 weeks, further oral polio, hepatitis B, DPT, Hib and rotavirus should be given. At 14 weeks of life, oral polio, hepatitis B, DTP and Hib should be given.

At 9 months of life, measles and yellow fever should be given to the child. Between one year and 15 months, measles, mumps and rubella, either in combination as MMR or separately, should be administered. The fear about MMR could be minimised by giving the vaccine as separate doses.

At this age, chicken pox vaccine should be given. By 18 months of life, a booster of DPT and Hib should be administered to the child. From age of 2 years, typhoid fever vaccine and meningitis should be given.

At puberty and before the age of 15years, 2 doses (first one should be separated by a boosted dose 6-12 months) of anti-human papilloma virus (HPV) for both boys and girls should be administered. This vaccine can now be received up to 45years if it was missed in teen years.

This vaccine prevents cancer of the cervix and penis. One is delighted to know that a new vaccine is now available for malaria and Ebola. Chlamydia, a major cause of infertility, will soon be a thing of the past by vaccination.

In adulthood, BCG, yellow fever, meningitis, typhoid, chickenpox, and hepatitis B vaccines can be given to adults if required. In summary, vaccination as we have seen is not the same as immunisation. Further, vaccination and indeed immunisation improve quality of life and prevent early death in the individuals and general population.

If you have been affected by this article or your require clarification, kindly call 07087733114 for support.

