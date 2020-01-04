Uzoho welcomes baby boy

Agency Report

Recuperating Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho may bounce back earlier than envisage following bundle of joy that came his way in the first day of the New Year.

It was gathered that the 21 year old welcomed a baby boy in the New Year, a blessing which has sent the Deportivo La Coruña safehand to could nine.

An elated Uzoho who took to the social media to officially welcome his son equally gave the wife a pat on the back for a job well done.

Uzoho who has made over 14 appearances for the Super Eagles since joining the senior national team in 2017, has been sidelined for three months following injury he sustained in October last year’s international friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

Initial diagnosis said the Nigerian international will be out for a month but further x-ray confirmed that he would need at least six months to bounce back to action.

Some have said that Uzoho is likely to be back in April, however, the arrival of his first son could enable him recuperate faster.

