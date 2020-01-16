Uzodinma Is My Brother, Friend And Party Man – Okorocha Declares

According to Punch Metro, a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday dispelled the speculation that he was having a serious political battle with the new governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

It will be recalled that Uzodinma, on Wednesday night, called for the probe of three former governors of the state including Okorocha.

However, Okorocha, who spoke to our correspondent, said that the political disagreement he had with Uzodinma in the build-up to the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in the state in 2018 did not resort to quarrel.

Okorocha, who spoke to Punch Metro through his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the governor as his brother and party man, adding that whatever disagreement he had with Uzodinma remained “politics” and noting more.

The former governor explained that he shared a cordial relationship with Uzodinma.

He said, “There is no quarrel between Senator Rochas Okorocha and the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Whatever transpired during the APC primary election remained politics and nothing more.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha and the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma are brothers, friends and party men. There is no quarrel between them. They are seasoned politicians and they understood that all that happened remained politics and nothing else.”

