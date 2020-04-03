Uzodinma inaugurates committee for councils

Our Reporter

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the 27 local governments, following a directive from the House of Assembly that an IMC be constituted for effective management of the affairs of the councils.

He said other members for each local government will be announced later.

Performing the closed-door function at the Government House, Owerri, Governor Uzodimma urged the T.C. chairmen to be good ambassadors of the ‘Prosperity Government’ by being proactive and accountable to the people. He advised them to embrace selfless service by putting the interest of the masses before theirs.

The governor, who said the autonomy of the local governments remains sacrosanct, promised that council election will soon take place.

On measures put in place at the local governments to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order, Uzodimma said: “At the weekend, we will be sending some palliatives. Although the cost of living has suddenly become so high, we are going to help our people by procuring food items and these will be shared to the local governments and you will in turn share it to the wards and communities.”

The T.C. Chairman of Nkwerre Local Government, Mr. Frank Onyejiaka, said they will be good apostles of the government and will do their best to see that the menace of the Coronavirus does not find its way into the state.