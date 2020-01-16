UWW ranking series: Adekuoroye leads quest for honours

Olalekan Okusan

World silver medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye alongside Blessing Oborududu, and Aminat Adeniyi will today take to the mat in their quest for honours and world ranking points at the first of two United World Wrestling (UWW) Ranking Series events, the Matteo Pellicone.

The team which, arrived in Rome on Wednesday will today compete in the 57kg, 60kg, 68kg and 70kg of the women’s freestyle event which has six of the 10 world champions in action.

The four-day tournament kicked off yesterday in Ostia, a port city of ancient Rome, located 30km away from the city centre.

In Adekuoroye weight category (57kg), the African champion will have to contend with world champion – Canada’s Linda Moralises well as Russia’s Inna Trazhukova. Morais, who won gold in 2019 at 59kg. She will fight in the 57kg.

In early December, Morais defeated compatriot’s Hannah Taylor in two consecutive matches at the Canada Wrestling Trials and will be Canada’s starter for the 2020 season. The addition of Morais bolsters a weight class that now features three-time world and Olympic champion Japan’s Risako Kawai and China’s Rong Ningning, who fell short of defending her 2018 world title in this year’s gold-medal bout. Although Kawai won’t be in action in Rome, Rong will.

Another star that competed at 59kg in Kazakhstan, India’s Pooja Dhanda, will also be making her descent down to 57kg. Dhanda was a bronze medalist at 57kg back in 2018 but moved up to 59kg in 2019, where she finished in fifth place at the World Championships. Also in the field at 57kg are past world medallists Hungary’s Emese Barka, Ukraine’s Iryna Chykhradze Khariv and United States’ Allison Ragan.

