Usman Shugaba, Aisha Buhari’s ADC Released, Reassigned To Force Headquarters

Aide De Camp to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, Usman Shugaba, has been released by the police authorities after being arrested and detained since last week alongside other security personnel attached to Mrs Buhari.

According to sources close to Aso Villa, Shugaba was released earlier on Monday and immediately reassigned to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

A former ADC to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Shugaba is believed to know so many secrets of top aides in the Presidency including those of members of the ‘cabal’, a bunch of individuals with close links to the President and unparalleled influence.

For this reason, Shugaba is seen as a threat especially by this group of persons, who now consider Mrs Buhari to be their major stumbling block in continuing to ‘manipulate’ the President in their favour.

Recall that the latest crisis in Aso Villa leading to the arrest and detention of Shugaba and other security personnel attached to the First Lady started last Monday when Buhari’s Personal Assistant and Private Secretary, Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, refused to embark on a 14-day isolation upon returning from a private trip to Lagos.

After refusing to self-isolate for the said period and forcing his way into Aso Villa, Shugaba and his colleagues rough-handled Yusuf, who later escaped to the residence of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew and member of the ‘cabal’, on Thursday evening.

Subsequently, Yusuf with the active connivance of Buhari’s Chief Security Officer, Idris Kassim, ordered the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to arrest Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to the first family.

It was claimed that gunshots were fired in the process of trying to get Yusuf out of the Villa, thereby breaching security code around the President, who called for a probe into the incident.

As a result of that incident, a full blown war has since emerged between Mrs Buhari, Yusuf and other members of the ‘cabal’ desperate to whittle down her influence in Aso Villa.

SaharaReporters gathered from reliable sources that the crisis is far from over as Mrs Buhari is said to be hatching a plot to take a heavy pound of flesh in retaliation for the embarrassment received.

