US vs Iran: China Reveals Agreement With Russia, Others

The Chinese government says it is in close communication and agreement with countries including Russia on the US, Iran face-off.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, disclosed this on Thursday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

He said: “As a permanent member of the Security Council, China will, in an objective and fair spirit, continue to work with other parties to uphold international law, international justice as well as peace and security in the Middle East and the Gulf region .

“In the meantime, we will keep in close contact with Russia – China’s comprehensive strategic partner of coordination – and other Security Council members.”

The China and Russia bond have remained strong in recent years.

President Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have met more than 30 times since 2013, with the Chinese leader calling his Russian counterpart his “closest foreign colleague.”

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly sent words to the United States that it does not want war and would not carry out further attack on American targets.

Iran fired missiles at a US base on Tuesday in retaliation for the American strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani last Friday.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump, said: “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world”.

