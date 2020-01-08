US Airbase In Iraq Hit By Rocket

An airbase housing US and coalition troops in Iraq has been hit by rockets, according to US security sources.

The Al-Asad base was reportedly hit by multiple rockets. It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

It come after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

Iran has threatened “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps takes credit for the for the rocket attack.

