UPCOMING ARTISTES ➺ Music Shouldn’t Be Your Full-time Hustle, Get Something Doing (See Why)

Dear upcoming artiste,

No Artiste will like to hear this but that’s the damn truth

This is 2020 – Music shouldn’t be your full-time hustle except you have all the money to throw around.

Nothing is as sweet as spending your own Money on your Music production, Video shoots, Promotions and every other thing regarding your Music career else you will keep letting your dream die off over lack of funding.

Hustle to make enough money then use it to fund your Talent/Music career, the pace at which you will grow will scare you.

No one sees the bigger picture better than yourself, don’t let Money hinder your dream.

OUR ADVICE

Go find work do and stop waiting for Record Label signing or expecting Miracle to happen.

We wish you good luck this 2020

– Naijaloaded You

