Unrest in UNILAG

Editorial

The raging dispute between the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and the pro-chancellor and chairman of the university’s governing council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, is an ill-wind which does nobody any good and could result in lasting damage to the university, its members of the staff and students.

The latest fallout of the dispute manifested itself in the embarrassing suspension of UNILAG’s 51st convocation ceremony set for March 9 to March 13, 2020. The Federal Ministry of Education had written to the National Universities Commission (NUC), asking it to direct the university to halt the convocation in response to a complaint it had received from the university’s governing council claiming that it had been sidelined and had not been allowed to approve the list of honorary degree awardees.

The matter was further complicated by the intervention of the UNILAG chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which excoriated Babalakin for what it termed were his tyrannical tendencies and his penchant for acting without consulting other members of the governing council.

In March 2019, the council had fired a series of queries at several senior officials, including the vice-chancellor, his predecessor, the two incumbent deputy vice-chancellors (DVCs), a former DVC, serving and past directors of works, and the dean of student affairs, among others.

The queries had been sent by the university’s registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, in his capacity as secretary to council. He was, in turn, queried by the vice-chancellor for issuing statements without his approval. In its response to the matter, ASUU lambasted both Babalakin and Azeez.

Regardless of what the rights and wrongs of these issues are, it is clear that all parties to this conflict have acted precipitately and without proper awareness of their status as influential members of the university community.

Instead of activating laid-down procedures for resolving disputes, they resorted to crude displays of power and crass assertions of authority. The local chapter of ASUU, in particular, has not done itself any good with its vicious characterisations of those whose actions it opposes.

The union’s subsequent decision to declare the pro-chancellor persona non grata in the university is a ludicrous attempt to claim powers it does not have, a trait it has vociferously condemned in Babalakin.

The consequences have been devastating in their ramifications. There is the disastrous impact the debacle has had on the collective reputation of the university.

Its distinguished record of teaching, research and community service has been damaged by the intemperate behaviour of those charged with the administration of the university. When this is added to last October’s inglorious sex-for-grades scandal in which UNILAG lecturers played starring roles, it is obvious that the university has a serious image problem.

There is also the great inconvenience that has been endured by staff, students and anyone who has cause to do business in the university. Apart from the uncertainty the conflict has brought to day-to-day management processes, the suspended convocation ceremony resulted in significant disruptions for many people.

Nearly 14,000 graduating students and their parents, friends and well-wishers were compelled to cancel preparations for an important event almost at the last minute. Travel plans were disrupted. Scarce funds were wasted. Career and study plans have been thrown into jeopardy.

It is time for all parties to the dispute to display the maturity they allegedly possess. The governing council, in particular, must take the lead in this regard. As the highest decision-making body in the university, it must ensure that differences of opinion do not result in calamitous disruptions such as are currently being experienced.

While it has the right to ensure that due process is followed, it must be careful to ensure that any insistence upon this does not result in chaos.

For its part, the university’s management must realise that it does not possess the sole authority to act at its own discretion. It definitely cannot ignore the role of the governing council as the final approving authority for its actions.

And rather than pugnaciously taking sides, the UNILAG chapter of ASUU should seek to ensure that any conflict is settled peacefully; the smooth running of the university is, after all, its avowed goal.

In the final analysis, though, Babalakin as the leader of the council and, therefore the university, bears the burden of peace and order, and any failure in this regard falls on him.

