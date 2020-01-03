Infamous Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that singer Wizkid and legendary actress, Genevieve Nnaji are destined to be good friends.

He made the comment in an Instagram post in reaction to the now-viral photo wherein the singer was spotted hanging out with the respected screen diva.

What Do You Have To Say About This?

Drop your comments…

The post UNPOPULAR OPINION!!! If Not For Genevieve Nnaji’s Prayers, Wizkid Would Have Been Selling Pure Water appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...