UNN Student Scolded By Parents Attempts To Commit Suicide

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu has been prevented from committing suicide in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement over the weekend.

Twenty-one-year-old Obasi Chuckuemeka was said to have been scolded by his parents before the incident which occurred on Tuesday last week.

According to Elkana, the victim tied a rope in a loop around their living room ceiling fan in preparation for committing suicide.

But he failed in the suicide quest as an officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps quickly alerted the Ejigbo Police Station.

Policemen attached to the station rushed to the scene and were able to prevent Chuckuemeka from killing himself.

He was, thereafter, rescued and taken to a hospital for medical examination while the police said they were investigating the incident.

