IGBERE TV reports that property worth millions of naira were destroyed when the Radio Station, Unity FM went up in flames.

The ugly incident, which drew hundreds of residents , also caused stir as people ran over fear of the fire spreading to other buildings in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire remains unknown

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email