Unite to defeat COVID-19, NIMN urges

Our Reporter

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the health advisory by the relevant authorities such as WHO, Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by NIMN President/Chairman of Council, Tony Agenmonmen, the Institute said with unity, Nigeria will defeat the disease.

According to him, it will be stating the obvious that the increasing cases of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria is alarming.

This, he said, has created heightened apprehension and fear as the end to the scourge seems not to be in sight.

He however said this is not the time to give in to despondency, surrender to helplessness and resign to fate.

“Rather, this is the period to dig deep into our reservoir of courage and resilience, and be resolute in our collective avowal to confront the monster challenge of Coronavirus pandemic.

“Last time, together we defeated Ebola. This time, united, we can also defeat Coronavirus,” he said.

Agenmonmen said the restrictive measures announced by the federal and various state governments to combat the pandemic will no doubt cause great hardship and inconvenience to Nigerians.

He however said they represent necessary sacrifices Nigerians have to make in the wake of the serious challenge posed by COVID-19.

He said: “We note and commend the various palliatives already announced by the Federal government.

“We urge the government to ensure that these palliatives are not hijacked and that they reach the intended recipients.

“We further urge the government to do even more in alleviating the impact on the significant population of our people whose daily means of livelihood has been pulsed as a result of the various restrictions.

“We urge the Federal Ministry of Information, through the National Orientation Agency to live to the challenge of educating our people, especially those in the rural areas, about the pandemic and the preventive steps to take.

“We salute the magnanimity and benevolence of the Nigerians, and Corporate organisations that have donated generously, in cash and kind, to the Federal and State Governments, resources to manage the Coronavirus challenge.

” We extend our appreciation to the state governments that have put in place some palliative packages for their people. Others that are yet to do so should recognize it as important and necessary and do the needful.

“We salute and thank our health care workers, for their commitment and tireless efforts to keep our people and country free of this pandemic.

“We admonish Nigerians to take refuge in the words of the English playwright, William Shakespeare, who in his play, “As you Like It” stated thus, “Sweet are the uses of adversity, which, like the toad ugly and venomous, wears yet a precious jewel in his head”.

“Within the creases of adversity lay opportunities; if only we open our minds’ eye to look out for them. The current times are difficult but no different.

“We should utilize the ample time created by the stay-at-home/lockdown order to spend quality time with our loved ones, and bond with our friends.

“We also have the opportunity to do some physical exercises to keep fit, alert and healthy. We should read educative materials to exercise our mental muscles, stay current, and informed.

“For movie lovers, they should watch interesting movies to relax and ease tension.

“The time is also opportune to enroll for online courses to update and upgrade our knowledge or learn new skills.

“More importantly, these times offer us the opportunity to reconnect with God at a more personal level and have deeper understanding of what this life is truly all about.”

