UNIBEN Graduate , Imelda James Emerges Winner Of Miss Health Beauty Pagean

Queen Imelda James – Dike Ajie has emerged Winner of the 2019/2020 Miss Health Beauty Pageant held on the 13th of December in a coloutful monumental crowning ceremony at National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

She was crowned winner for demonstrating tenacity, intellectual beauty, a vibrant sense of belonging and her undying interest in humanity through healthcare prerogatives.

Her Majesty, Imelda James- Dike Ajie is an undergraduate of Nursing from Edo University Iyamoh, Edo state, but hails from Ndokwa east LGA area in Delta state. She was crowned alongside Queen Lilian, who emerged Miss Health Africa. The grand finale and crowning event was attended by distinguished personalities, reputable persons, high profile executives, event hosts, popular entertainers and nollywood celebrities.

Amongst the Guests were also stakeholders in the sector, which included the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, The Minister of Health, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of health and other representatives of relevant health institutions across the globe.

The contest was quite competitive, though educative. According to the organizer, Nick B, he stated that the event was indeed successful and that emerged winner will be focusing on projects and initiatives to improve the health sector and act as an intervention in any health related crisis or disease outbreak in Nigeria and across the world.

