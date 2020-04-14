Unfounded ripples in Akwa Ibom

Hardball

ORDINARILY, her name does not ring a bell. And even as politics goes, she is not even a belle. But when any person of little political significance wants to be noticed, he or she raises a voice around a big man, or an iroko tree, and even those who ignored will notice you even when they didn’t look a moment ago when you sneezed beside them. Except, of course, for fear of Covid-19

That is what the name Blessing Osom Edet has ignited in her home state of Akwa Ibom. She has now set off a flurry of interest in the party in government, the PDP, by throwing barbs at the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel. First, she says the man has turned Akwa Ibom into a sort of Babylon – not her words. She is probably not capable of such high-flown metaphor. She has said the governor has turned the state into a bedlam of adultery because he is a tight wad.

Because he does not “share the money” in the fashion of his predecessor, so he has turned married women into what Bible scholars call Corinthian women. In her post, she says Governor Emmanuel should become a purveyor of spending without accounting, so that the women of the state should not peer out of their chaste bedrooms.

She says because of that, the big wigs of the state now sleep with married women in order for their husbands to gain favour and their husbands are looking the other way. She has also gone as far as accusing the governor of the same “offence.”

She loves such bombshells. Some have said she is not a bombshell herself, so she has not accused any of them of doing it to her. But she is happy to pelt allegations at her foes. For starters, it is important to note that this accusation has its partisan flavor. Blessing Osom Edet is an APC politician who ran for a berth on her party’s platform for the state house of assembly. She did not make it, and Emmanuel’s party trounced her. She went into oblivion until she has come up with this flurry of charges.

She has not yet come up with any proof. Hardball hears from some sources that if she continues legal charges will be brought against her. A radio talk show host in the state charged back that it is fantasy of a failed politician who is fronting for Governor Emmanuel’s enemies in the state because of 2023.

So, she has no evidence and she is thinking that it is only by sharing the money that people can work? So Governor should not continue with his projects like the several dual-carriage expressways, syringe factories, meter centres, school projects and a slew of agricultural projects that are empowering women even in her constituency? She wants money, not projects. Hardball frowns at politicians who would rather disrupt a good thing. Edet will be a Blessing to her state if she has evidence, not speculations. This is not how to plot for 2023. It is meanness write large.

