UN General Assembly President sets global priority goals

By Bola Olajuwon, Assistant Editor

PRESIDENT of 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has set out his 2020 priorities, which aimed at making the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality by the start of the next decade.

At a briefing to member-states on Monday in New York, United States (U.S.), he stated that the priorities include peace and security, quality education, zero hunger, climate action, poverty eradication, and inclusion.

According to Muhammad-Bande, “international peace and security is key to achieving the SDGs, as no development can happen in the absence of peace. If ever diplomacy should achieve its purpose, this is one urgent area it must show its face.”

He appreciated the human and financial resources, as well as moral support, that member states have given to the Office of the PGA (OPGA).

The top diplomat said 13 member states contributed $4,432,152 to the OPGA Trust Fund.

“There are 29 advisers seconded to the office. I am pleased that there are still commitments from member states to do more. Also, I have enjoyed a special relationship with the monthly Presidents of the Security Council, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as well as the Secretary-General, and I am grateful for their warm partnership and support,” he said.

He urged the world to find solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Syria, Yemen, Libya and all other conflicts.

The UN General Assembly President noted that the second International Day of Education will be celebrated on January 24th with the participation of actors in the education system, governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.

“Ensuring access to free and quality primary and secondary education, as well as affordable and inclusive vocational and technical education, is important, and I will continue to reach out to you…on how best we can continue to collaborate”, maintained Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

Turning to zero hunger, he announced that he would host an event in February to discuss the topic “Targeting Hunger: South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Transforming Agriculture”.

“It is my hope that member States will use that opportunity to deepen discussion” on better cooperation, “particularly through partnerships in the agricultural sector”, he said.

“We can end hunger and help to eradicate poverty if we deepen cooperation in modernizing the agricultural sector, particularly as it concerns availability and affordability of industrial machineries, irrigation systems, high yield seedlings and access to finance,”said Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

On climate action, he announced that an Ocean Conference will be held from 2-6 June in Lisbon, Portugal.

From 4-5 February, a preparatory meeting will determine the themes of seven interactive dialogues as well as provide initial inputs for a declaration to be adopted at its conclusion.

He also highlighted a Biodiversity Summit, whose preparatory process will begin on Thursday, saying “we must do our best to tackle the environmental emergencies that we currently face”.

“We must build on the political momentum generated by the Paris Agreement in 2015 and the Climate Summit last September, to accelerate action to save the planet from the peril that inaction can unleash”, emphasized Mr. Mr. Muhammad-Bande, especially “in the light of our disappointment that we could not reach consensus on important issues during COP25 in Madrid”.

And to “review the progress made in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought”, he also said he would convene a High-Level dialogue in collaboration with the Secretariat of the UN Convention on Combating Desertification on 9 June.

He also spoke about an initiative on international financial accountability, transparency and integrity to promote international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows, with a view to foster sustainable development.

“It is my hope that as an outcome of this initiative, Member States will have a basis to take action to more effectively close the current financial gaps due to Illicit Financial Flows, Corruption, money laundering and tax evasion”, he said, adding that details would be shared at a briefing on 28 January 2020.

Muhammad-Bande said “inclusion is key to our world”, noting that “exclusion has been a major source of instability in all societies”.

