UN Appoints Tuface Idibia As Refugees Ambassador

The United Nations has appointed ‘African Queen’ crooner, 2baba as its Refugees Goodwill Ambassador.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced this on Tuesday via its verified Instagram handle.

It acknowledged the musician’s commitment and devotion to the welfare of refugees and internally displaced persons, while exuding optimism that he will continue in the path.

“We are so excited to share the news that @official2baba has been appointed @refugees Goodwill Ambassador!

“2Baba, your steadfast commitment for refugees and internally displaced people is remarkable and we are excited to continue this journey with you! Thank you for uplifting the narrative of the Africa refugee and IDP,” the agency wrote.

2baba pledged, “I hope to raise awareness and support for people forced to flee. It’s up to all of us to keep their hope alive.”

According to the United Nations Human Rights Council, over 30 million children have been forced to flee their homes and 79.5 million people are currently displaced globally.

The agency disclosed this on Saturday on the occasion of this year’s World Refugee Day with the theme, “Every Action Counts”.

There are over 60,000 refugees living in Nigeria, it said, adding that the agency will continue to take actions to ensure the education, shelter, livelihood, and wellbeing of displaced persons.