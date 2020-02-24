Umahi dismisses aides ‘involved in murder’

From Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has sacked the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam, for his alleged involvement in a murder case.

Also affected by the sack is Ogbonnaya Ibiam Junior, the governor’s technical assistant on Security.

They two were allegedly involved in Friday’s violence at their ward in Uwana, Afikpo North Local Government during which Enyinnaya Ibiam, a worker at the Federal Polytechnic, Uwanna, was killed.

Enyinnaya was killed by a bullet allegedly fired by a Development Centre Coordinator in the council. The coordinator had fired at his brother. The bullet missed its target and hit Enyinnaya, killing him instantly.

The deceased and the initial target belonged to the same PDP faction in the ward while the coordinator belonged to another faction.

Both factions were said to have clashed on Friday during the councillorship primaries.

Umahi announced the sack in a statement by Secretary to the State Government Kenneth Ugbala.

The statement reads: “Governor David Umahi has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator, Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam, and Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, Technical Assistant (TA) to the Governor on Security, for alleged involvement in a murder case.”

The governor, according to the statement, also directed security agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable.

