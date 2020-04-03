Umahi: “Arrest Anyone Not Wearing Face Mask In Ebonyi”

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Friday, ordered security agents to arrest anyone not wearing face mask in the State.

Umahi gave the order in a statement obtained by Igbere TV signed by his Commissioner for Information, Orji Uchenna Orji.

He said with effect from 4th of April, 2020 and throughout the entire Ebonyi State, anybody that is seen outside his/her house must wear a face mask. Note that Handkerchief/Head tie/pre-made medical mask could serve the purpose of face mask.

Security agencies, all sub-committees on COVID-19, Chairmen of Local Government Areas, Coordinators and indeed all Government officials are hereby directed to arrest anyone seen outside his/her home anywhere in Ebonyi State without wearing face mask.

The statement reads in full,

The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE, in furtherance of our collective efforts to ensure, through the grace of God, that this satanic scourge called COVId-19 does not reach Ebonyi state, hereby further directs me to inform the public as follows:

That with effect from 4th of April, 2020 and throughout the entire Ebonyi State, anybody that is seen outside his/her house must wear a face mask. Note that Handkerchief/Head tie/pre-made medical mask could serve the purpose of face mask. Security agencies, all sub-committees on COVID-19, Chairmen of Local Government Areas, Coordinators and indeed all Government officials are hereby directed to arrest anyone seen outside his/her home anywhere in Ebonyi State without wearing face mask. We still request for information on anyone that is showing symptoms of high body temperature (fever), dry cough, and difficulty in breathing and returnees from the infested countries and or States of Nigeria. It is to be noted that older people and people with other medical conditions (such as Asthma, diabetes, or heart diseases) may be more vulnerable to Coronavirus.

For information about those with symptoms of COVID-19, please call these hotlines:

MTN: 07045910340,

GLO: 08159279460,

AIRTEL: 07085763054

Ban on social and Religious gatherings is still in force and anyone that defies these regulations shall be arrested and premises acquired by government. The use of sanitizers, washing of hands and steaming twice a day, including frequent intake of hot liquids are highly recommended. Government is working hard to compile the names of all those that will be needing palliatives from the state and those that will benefit from the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer and this will be made known to the public as soon as we are ready. We are in contact with our brothers and sisters who came from outside especially areas infested with COVID-19 both within and outside Nigeria and we are monitoring their health conditions on daily basis. We direct all the tailors in Ebonyi state to meet the speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly; Rt. Honourable Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru for immediate production of Face Masks. We shall be briefing Ebonyi people from time to time on developments in our battle to rid the state of the deadly Coronavirus

Source:- Igbere TV