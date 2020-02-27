Ultimate Love showing on DStv Family

Our Repporter

MultiChoicE Nigeria is treating customers on its DStv Family, Access and GOtv Plus packages to a one-week open window to enjoy the latest reality TV show, Ultimate Love, at no extra cost.

The open window will run from February 24 till March 2.

Customers with active subscriptions on DStv Family, Access and GOtv Plus will get the chance to join the excitement, witness the unpredictable twists and enjoy the captivating highlights the show has to offer, such as Aunty’s One-on-One sessions, Couples’ Master Classes, Friday Night party, the live Sunday Nominations and Check-Out shows on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Chief Customer Officer at MultiChoice Nigeria Martin Mabutho said: “We are pleased at the success of Ultimate Love with viewers in just a short time. For this reason, we are making the show available to customers on DStv Family, Access and GOtv Plus for a limited period. Customers on these packages can reconnect to enjoy this new and exciting show that celebrates love and culture.

“From time to time we make certain content on higher packages accessible to our customers on lower packages. We do this to provide more value while enriching their entertainment experience on DStv and GOtv.”

