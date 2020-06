(FILES) The picture taken at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium on April 19, 2019, shows Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his wife Olena during a presidential election debate with Ukrainian current President Petro Poroshenko. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska said on Friday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a rise in infections.

“Today I’ve received a positive COVID-19 test result,” she said on Facebook.

