“UKPONG-UDO: KEEPING PROMISES” SERIES 1

STUDENT SUPPORT

During his pre-election campaign, Obong Emmanuel Ukpong-udo promised to “ensure that every child in his constituency has a fair chance of success in the world through education by providing educational support in the form of bursaries, grants and scholarships.”

Consequently, the ‘Macaire Student Support Scheme’ was established in 2019. In only a matter of months, this scheme has provided scholarships for 5 members of the constituency to cover the entire duration of undergraduate studies. A sixth is undergoing the relevant immigration processes prior to leaving for the United Kingdom for a Doctorate Degree programme, on Ukpong-udo’s recommendation.

The priority placed on education is further highlighted by Ukpong-udo’s appointment of two (2) Personal Assistants (PAs) on student affairs for more effective interfacing with the student body and their needs.

In line with meeting needs, Macaire Student Support Scheme has also facilitated the registration of 150 prospective undergraduates from the constituents for the 2020 UTME, which is essential to securing admission into tertiary institutions within the country.

Aside offering financial assistance at various instances to at least 50 students in times of urgent need or emergency, as well as providing educational materials like desks and books, Ukpong-udo had bankrolled an educational tour to National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia state for a contingent of more than 45 students from his constituency in 2019. Another tour is also upcoming in March, this time to the ancient city of Calabar.

Leadership requires integrity. Integrity requires accountability, like in keeping promises. In the service of his people, Ukpong-udo is keeping promises…